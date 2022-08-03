U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,423 shares during the period. Embraer makes up approximately 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $29,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 342,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERJ. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Embraer Stock Up 1.0 %

Embraer Company Profile

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,004. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

