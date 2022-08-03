U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 3,237 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 0.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

