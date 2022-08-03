U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 307,887 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,887 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of B2Gold worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,735. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.