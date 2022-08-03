U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

