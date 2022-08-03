Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $172.74. 10,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,975. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

