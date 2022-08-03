Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $384.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 387.3% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 118.8% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

