Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter.

TRQ stock opened at C$32.84 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.34. The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92.

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

