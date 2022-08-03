Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,748 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $88,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.