Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 88,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $286,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $92,779,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $54,847,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

