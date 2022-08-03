Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 88,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $286,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $92,779,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $54,847,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
