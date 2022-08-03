TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.23 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

TravelCenters of America Trading Up 11.8 %

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $704.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 59.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.