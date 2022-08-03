TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $356,314.72

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $356,314.72 and approximately $227,394.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00627904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034511 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 669,668,175 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

