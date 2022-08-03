TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 892,549 shares of company stock worth $1,190,195. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.