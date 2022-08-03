TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004691 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $58.84 million and $2.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,486.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00127331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

