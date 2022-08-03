The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 200,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,416.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNWWF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745. North West has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.