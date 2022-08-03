The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFGDU remained flat at $9.84 on Tuesday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Growth for Good Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

