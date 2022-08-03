The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
Mirvac Group stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.40.
About Mirvac Group
