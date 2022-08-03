The Crypto Prophecies Hits 1-Day Volume of $277,821.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $277,821.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00631969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017036 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034418 BTC.
About The Crypto Prophecies
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,293,730 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading
