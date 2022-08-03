The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,045. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

