The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 22nd

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NTB opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.