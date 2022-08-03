TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:TTI opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.