TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 2.71. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

About TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

