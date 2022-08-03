Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

