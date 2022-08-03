TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,632.84 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

