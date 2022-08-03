TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,632.84 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,565,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13.98.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.
TELA Bio Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,138. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.