TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTGT stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 400.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

