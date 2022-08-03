TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.