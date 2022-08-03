Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Head-To-Head Review

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -184.14% -25.85% -23.57% Renovacor N/A -55.97% -25.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 216.82%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,041.30%. Given Renovacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.05 -$13.83 million ($2.17) -7.67 Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million N/A N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor.

Risk and Volatility

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Renovacor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Renovacor

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

