Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

