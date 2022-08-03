SYNC Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,422.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00211640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00526510 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,361,710 coins and its circulating supply is 117,815,519 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

