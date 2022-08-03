Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.32

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.32 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 14145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. UBS Group cut Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.00.

Swisscom Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

