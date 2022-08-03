S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
