S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

S&W Seed Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

