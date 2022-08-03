Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,753,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 781.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 5,428,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,163. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.