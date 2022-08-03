STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
STV Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 298.04 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.25 million and a PE ratio of 726.93. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.64.
About STV Group
