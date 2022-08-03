STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

STV Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 298.04 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.25 million and a PE ratio of 726.93. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($4.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.64.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

