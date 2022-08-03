Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading 19.9% Higher

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) shares traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.