Storj Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $246.79 million and approximately $44.36 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.13 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00127851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 375,090,529 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

