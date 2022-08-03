StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

NYSE:EPR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 565,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,649. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

