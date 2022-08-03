StockNews.com Lowers CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

CNA Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

CNA opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

