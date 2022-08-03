StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

BLPH opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.