Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,290 put options.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

