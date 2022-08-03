STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €52.00 ($53.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STM opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.