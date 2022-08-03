Stipend Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 64.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $154,633.54 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,412.53 or 0.99859394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00213454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00246403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00116380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00052449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

