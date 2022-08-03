STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. STERIS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40-8.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.57.

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.44. 479,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,455. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.64. STERIS has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 42.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,877 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

