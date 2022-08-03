State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $434.72 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $434,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

