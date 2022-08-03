Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SFIO traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 566,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,676. Starfleet Innotech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Starfleet Innotech alerts:

About Starfleet Innotech

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.