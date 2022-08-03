Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Purchases 45,364 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain acquired 45,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £17,691.96 ($21,678.67).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £8,192.64 ($10,038.77).

On Thursday, May 12th, Thomas Spain acquired 500,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($306,335.01).

Staffline Group Price Performance

LON:STAF traded down GBX 0.83 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.82 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,136. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The company has a market capitalization of £64.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,965.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.80.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.