Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.90 million-$65.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.64 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. 892,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,213. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.73.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,407 shares of company stock worth $4,328,707 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.