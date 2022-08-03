SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. SparksPay has a market cap of $24,606.32 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000340 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,511,179 coins and its circulating supply is 11,632,640 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.