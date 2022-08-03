S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of more than 30% or more than $10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.25 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.35-$11.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.77. 37,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,921,000 after buying an additional 577,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,965,000 after buying an additional 370,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

