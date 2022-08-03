S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.2% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $369.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

