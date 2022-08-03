SouthState Corp Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

