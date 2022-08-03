SouthState Corp Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
NKE stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
