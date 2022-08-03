Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

